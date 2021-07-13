Toronto Blue Jays looking to return to Rogers Centre by July 30

If their proposal gets approved the final Blue Jays game here in Buffalo would be one week from Wednesday against the Red Sox.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Western New York has enjoyed having the Toronto Blue Jays in town, we're starting to get a look at when the Jays could fly back north.

On Tuesday, the team shared new details saying that it has asked the Canadian government to start playing at the Rogers Centre again as of July 30. If that gets approved the final Jays game here in Buffalo would be one week from Wednesday against the Red Sox.