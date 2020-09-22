Rookie Alejandro Kirk has HR, 4 hits, Jays beat Yankees 11-5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rookie Alejandro Kirk became the first catcher 21 or younger since Johnny Bench with at least four hits, including two for extra bases, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 11-5 to drop New York 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Kirk singled in the third off Michael King, double in the fourth against Jonathan Loaisiga, single in the fifth off Nick Nelson and hit an opposite-field homer to right in seventh off Chad Green for his first four-hit game.