Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

MIAMI — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and right-handed reliever Adam Cimber in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games.