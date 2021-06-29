x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Baseball

Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.
Credit: AP
FILE - Miami Marlins' Corey Dickerson plays during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, in this Tuesday, May 18, 2021, file photo. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with the Miami Marlins. Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MIAMI — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and right-handed reliever Adam Cimber in a trade with the Miami Marlins. 

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs. 

The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games. 

Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs. McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at Class A and Double A.

Related Articles