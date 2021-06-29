Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

MIAMI — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and right-handed reliever Adam Cimber in a trade with the Miami Marlins.
Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.
Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs.
The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games.
Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs. McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at Class A and Double A.