Banana Ball is coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Savannah Bananas have become a fun summertime attraction for casual and diehard baseball fans alike, and next year, they'll be coming the Buffalo.

The Bananas announced their touring schedule on Thursday night, and a stop at Sahlen Field for three games from July 5 to 7 is part of it.

"#Bisons fans, you won't want to miss this," the AAA club posted to social media.

The Bananas will visit 33 cities and 21 states on their 87-game "2024 Banana Ball World Tour." They're not your traditional baseball team, and as such, tickets aren't bought and sold in a standard way.

Instead, if you want to see Banana Ball, you will need to enter a ticket lottery by Dec. 1 for the opportunity to buy tickets. Joining the ticket lottery list is not a guarantee that you will be able to purchase tickets.

Tickets for the games will be open seating and cost $35. Bisons season ticket holders can purchase a limited number of tickets as part of a pre-sale event, but they are still required to join the ticket lottery.

"We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be," according tot the Bananas. "Some people may think we’re crazy. But we are okay with that. No matter what, we just want to have fun. We are driven by this goal to make baseball fun. And ultimately give fans the best possible experience at our ballpark. We call this Fans First."