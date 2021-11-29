Sahlen Field recognized as Professional Baseball Field of the Year

The Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) today announced that Sahlen Field has been named 2021 Professional Baseball Field of the Year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A downtown sports field is being recognized as one of the best in the industry.

The Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) today announced that Sahlen Field has been named 2021 Professional Baseball Field of the Year.

Field of the Year is awarded annually to natural grass fields that exhibit excellent playability and safety and whose managers utilize innovative solutions, effectively use their budgets, and have implemented a comprehensive agronomic program.

Sahlen Field of course served as home to both the Toronto Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons this year.

Both teams jointly funded upgrades to the ballpark during this time. Upgrades included moving the bullpens off the field and resodding the outfield grass.

When the Blue Jays returned home to Rogers Center in late July, the field was transformed back to the home of Bisons in just 20 days.