Bisons game will still be happening Friday night despite fire damages

Fans with tickets for the Bisons game Friday night will still be able to attend after a fire that happened earlier in the day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday morning there was smoke seen pouring out of Sahlen Field, and firefighters responded to the fire at the stadium around 9 a.m. The fire had been reported to have been put out by 9:30 a.m., according to reporters at the scene.

In a press conference following the fire, the Buffalo Fire Department and Sahlen Field representatives assured fans that the game schedule for Friday night would still be happening, as well as the upcoming games on Saturday and Sunday.

The origin of the fire was stated to have been due to a mobile concession cart according to the Buffalo Fire Department commissioner William Renaldo. He also wanted to mention that the teams response was under a minute, and because of that things did not get as bad as they could have.

Michael Buczkowski, the president of Rich Baseball Operations, stated during the press conference to let fans know that all those attending the game Friday night will be receiving emails on safety changes that are being made because of the fire.

Some of those changes include fans only entering the field from the Oak or Swan street gates, as the gates on the right field side will not be open for use.

People sitting in right field side sections 116 - 120 have their seats relocated to the 3rd base side, and are asked to visit the stadiums box office for an exchange of their new seating. Concessions on the right field side will also be closed for the time being.

Staff will also be on site to help fans with any questions or concerns.

"I also do want to thank the Buffalo Fire Department for their quick response." said Michael Buczkowski. "They are great neighbors, thankfully they were able to get here quickly and get things under control for us."

Buczkowski also shared that as of right now, they are unsure of an exact date of when the right side that experienced damages will be re-opened for fans. The crew first will need to assess and clean up everything for the safety of those attending games.

More updates will be to come as the cleanup progresses.

Update on tonight's game: 🔹 Gates will open at Swan St. and Oak St. at 5:00 p.m. for Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour.... Posted by Buffalo Bisons on Friday, September 1, 2023