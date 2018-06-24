BUFFALO, NY - Today's Bisons game against the Lehigh valley Iron Pigs has been postponed due to the rain.

The team announced that they would face the IronPigs in a double header July 30 - August 2 when the IronPigs are back in town.

The official date and time has yet to be announced.

The Bisons say if you had a ticket to today's game, you can exchange it for a comparable ticket for any future Bisons game during the 2018 season expect July 3. All exchanges must be made at Coca-Cola Field.

