Buffalo Bisons set for season opener at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time since 2019, the first pitch of the season at Sahlen Field will be from a current Buffalo Bison.

After two years of COVID-19 keeping the team from opening up the year at their home ballpark, the Bisons are back for a full spring, summer, and fall in downtown Buffalo.

The Bisons started out last season in Trenton, N.J. while Sahlen Field was in the middle of being fixed up, then used by the team's parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Trenton was nice enough to have us and we enjoyed our time there, but getting in here and seeing all of the facilities... I think all of us are really excited to have a full year up here," Bisons infielder Cullen Large said.

"Being in Buffalo, we're all really excited about it."

The team worked out at Sahlen Field Monday afternoon, ahead of the season opener Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs.

