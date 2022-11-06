Bisons' Star Wars night hits Sahlen Field

On the diamond, it wasn't a hot start to June for the Bisons, but they're hoping the 'Force' is with them again soon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Star Wars night at Sahlen Field is always a hit, and everyone wants to be a part of it, from a sold-out crowd to the Buffalo Bisons manager.

"I looked for my Darth Vader helmet and my lightsaber, but I couldn't find it today, so I'm kind of bummed out," manager Casey Candaele joked.

On the diamond, it wasn't a hot start to June for the Bisons, dropping seven of their first eight games in the month.

But they're hoping the 'Force' is with them again soon.

"Star Wars always brings out the best in people," Bisons pitcher Joe Biagini said.

"With all this crap going on in the world right now, shootings, horrible things, politics, all this crazy stuff. I don't know, it's like a reminder of how great of a blessing it is to still have a functioning society where we can come and watch a baseball game, and you know, people can come out and have a theme night and enjoy it," Biagini said. "Especially this community right now, that can't hurt."

The Bisons and Worscester WooSox wrap up their six-game series at Sahlen Field at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.