Frontline healthcare workers can get 2 free tickets to Bisons home opening weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons are offering two free tickets to home opening weekend games for frontline healthcare workers as part of Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend.

Tickets can be picked up at the Sahlen Field Box Office on the day of the game on August 14 and 15 with presentation of an employer ID. Healthcare workers will be honored with a special crowd recognition at each game.

The ceremonial first pitches will be a member of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health staff.

“There are many individuals who have worked and sacrificed in an effort to get us out of this pandemic, but none are as vital as the passionate and dedicated frontline healthcare workers throughout the region and around the world,” said Anthony Sprague, general manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

“From the early, scary days of COVID-19 to the constant struggle to adapt and stay ahead of the virus, these are the heroes that are battling each day to comfort, to heal and to get our communities back on their feet. For that, we will forever be grateful.”

The home opening weekend games will be played against the Rochester Red Wings. Saturday's game will feature a replica Bisons jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans in attendance and a post game "Kids Run the Bases."