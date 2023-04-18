Iowa Cubs vs. Buffalo Bisons 4/18 game postponed

The Bisons will host the Cubs on April 20 for a doubleheader beginning at 5:35pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons announced their game against the Iowa Cubs scheduled for Tuesday at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to the weather.

The Bisons will host the Cubs on April 20 for a doubleheader beginning at 5:35pm. It will be a single-admission doubleheader, so fans will only need one ticket to attend to both games. Current April 20 game tickets are still valid.

If you had tickets to Tuesday's game, you can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons' home game (excluding July 3). Ticket exchanges must be done through the Sahlen Field Box Office anytime during remainder of this season.

For more information, you can visit bisons.com.