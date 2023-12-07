Buffalo Bisons will celebrate 'Women in Sports' at ballpark

In honor of 'Women in Sports' the Buffalo Bison's are celebrating during next game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something fun to do Friday night in Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bisons are celebrating Women in Sports at their game against the Toledo Mud Hens on July 14 at 7 p.m.

The gates will open for the game at 5 p.m. at Sahlen Field in the City of Buffalo, and ceremonial first pitches will be given by Women in Sports such as

Marissa Figueroa, Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer

Christie Joseph, PSE SVP of People & Business administration

Susan Roarke, Niagara University senior associate athletic director

There will be several in-game tributes to the historical moments and accomplishments of women and girls in sports throughout the years during the night.

The Buffalo Bison's Baseball team is proud to celebrate those making an impact here in Western New York sports.

The game will also include postgame fireworks, a pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. featuring $4 craft beer & food specials, and after the game the Bison's will host Girl Scout Campout Night where local Girl Scout troops will have the ability to camp out overnight on the field following the game.