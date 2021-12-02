Buffalo Bisons to remain Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate

The partnership between the two clubs is now approaching it's ninth year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be some changes when the Buffalo Bisons finally take the field this spring, but the team announced Friday it's parent company will remain the same.

The team announced they've agreed to remain the Triple A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays for another year. 2021 will be the ninth year for the partnership.

The Bisons also announced the team has accepted an invitation from Major League Baseball to be a member of its all-new Professional Development League System by signing a 10-year player development license agreement with MLB.

The Herd will now compete in a new 20-team league referred to as the “Triple-A East” that takes over from the former International League. The new grouping will include 12 other members of the former International League

“We are very excited to continue our strong partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays and are looking forward to an expanded relationship with Major League Baseball that will help us grow the game of baseball together,” said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Bisons. “Through our affiliation with the Blue Jays, we have been able to showcase many exciting players on their way to Toronto while also providing great family entertainment and value to baseball fans throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario.”