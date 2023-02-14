Buffalo Bisons to hold hiring event Feb. 18 at Sahlen Field

The Bisons are holding an open interviews job event Saturday, February 18 at Consumer's Pub at the Park Restaurant at Sahlen Field from 10am-1pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a part-time job this summer, the Buffalo Bisons are hiring.

There are several positions available, including: concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors and commissary and restaurant servers, bartenders and cooks.

There will also be positions available for retail, grounds crew and stadium operations.

If you are interested and can attend the open interviews on Saturday, you should enter Sahlen Field at the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington Street and then head to the restaurant on the mezzanine level.