BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Bison's home field will soon have a new name.

Sahlen's purchased the naming rights for the field. It will be called Sahlen Field.

“We are thrilled to expand our already great partnership with Sahlen’s. The Sahlen’s name is synonymous with high quality service and products and we couldn’t be happier to host our brand of family-friendly sports entertainment at Sahlen Field,” said Bob Rich Jr., president and owner of the Buffalo Bisons in a press release.

Sahlen's has a long history in Buffalo and Western New York. It was founded in 1869 and are considered to be Buffalo's favorite hot dog. They have been the official hot dog of the ballpark since 2012.

Sahlen's is celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year.

The first official game at Sahlen Field will be April 4, 2019 when the Bisons host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

