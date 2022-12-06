Bisons help River Rock Little League replace stolen equipment

Anyone who donates equipment will get a coupon for buy-one, get-one-free game tickets. You will also get entered into a raffle for prizes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons have teamed up with Victory Sports to collect donations of baseball and softball equipment.

The equipment is for the River Rock Little League, which had the majority of its equipment stolen last month. The all-volunteer free league has been forced to cancel much of its summer programming for children because of it.

"Lawnmower, bats, any equipment that you can think of. They took old jerseys, they took our bases, they took our home plates, they took water jugs, they took anything and everything that they could," according to Rosalie Koch, vice president of the River Rock Little League.