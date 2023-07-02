Buffalo Bisons game Sunday postponed

The team said the postponed game will be made up when the team travels to Worcester, August 8-13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons announced that its scheduled game on Sunday, July 2 against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to rain.

Also, Monday’s Bisons/Red Sox game for the 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season will remain a single game with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd).

All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, July 2. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

