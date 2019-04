BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons' game against the Pawtucket Red Sox Wednesay at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to cold temperatures.

The teams will make up the game with a single-admission double-header Monday, April 29 at Sahlen Field. They will play two, seven-inning games that begin at 5pm.

If you have tickets to Wednesday's game (4/10), you can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future Bisons' game in 2019.