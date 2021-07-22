Buffalo Bisons announce all single-game tickets just $10 for remaining home games

23 games remain for the 2021 season at Sahlen Field. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 26.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Herd is coming home and the team is looking forward to welcome fans back to Sahlen Field.

The Bisons announced all single-game tickets for the remaining 23 home games at the downtown ballpark will be just $10. Tickets go on sale this Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field box office. All single-game tickets will be general admission. Fans with ticket credits from the 2020 season can apply them to any ticket purchase.

Sahlen Field Club Level Suites will be available for rent on a per-game basis starting this Monday as well. All suites are $259 per game and includes 12 game tickets, a pre-game appetizer of chips, pretzels and dip, a Shale's Hot Dog Bar Station and a case of Coca-Cola products. Suites are reserved on a first-come, first serve basis at Bisons.com.