BUFFALO, N.Y. — After three seasons with the Buffalo Bisons, Bobby Meacham is out as the team's manager.

The Toronto Blue Jays are shaking up their minor league staff. Shi Davidi from SportsNet in Canada reported early Wednesday evening that Meacham and the Blue Jays decided to split.

In his three years with the Bisons, Meacham had a won loss record of 197 wins and 222 losses.

This past season the Bisons made it interesting but still fell short of a playoff spot. The Bisons finished the season with a 71-69 record, their first winning season since 2014.

Meacham had been with the organization since 2014 and played a role in the development of a number of the Jays talented young players. Meacham was named the Bisons skipper in November of 2016.

