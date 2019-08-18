BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons have moved to within one game of first place Saturday night with a 9-2 win over Durham.

The Bisons' win, combined with Gwinnett's 8-7 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, brings the Bisons to within one game of the RailRiders.

The Bisons got two home runs from Andy Burns. They banged out nine hits and scored five runs with two outs to beat the Bulls.

Gwinnett gave up two runs in the top of the 11th inning but found a way to score three in the bottom of the inning to win the game.

Both the Bisons and Gwinnett are home Sunday afternoon. Gwinnett hosts SWB at 1:05 p.m. and the Herd go for the sweep of Durham with that game also scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

The Bisons haven't been in the playoffs since 2005, when their parent club was the Cleveland Indians.

There are just 16 regular season games remaining for the Bisons. The Herd close out the regular season with four games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

