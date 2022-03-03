Bisons to host 'Family Day Open House' to kick of single game ticket sales

Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, Mach 12, and to celebrate Sahlen Field is hosting a family fun day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Opening day is just over a month away for the Bison's season, and in preparation they will be hosting their annual Family Day Open House to celebrate all single-game tickets going on sale.

Family Day Open House will take place Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and will include fun activities, treats and special offers to get ready for the season.

While there, fans will be able to purchase tickets for the upcoming season. This includes special themed nights through the season including Star Wars Night (June 11), KeyBank Independence Night with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (July 4) and Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night (Aug. 27).

Season ticket holders will get early access to the event at 10 a.m. Everyone else will be able to enter at 11 a.m. from the centerfield parking lot.

People can buy Sahlen's Hot Dogs and soft drinks for $1 with revenue being donated to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Opening day tickets will also be able to be purchased with a $5 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

People will also be able to tour the new Bisons Home Clubhouse, take a swing in the new batting cages, participate in a kids club coloring contest and more.