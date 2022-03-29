Bisons reveal new alternate jersey tops for 2022 season

The Royal Blue Alternate and "Affiliation Blue" jersey will be worn at various times through the season, which begins in one week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With just a week to go before opening day, the Bisons are in full force preparing for the new season. And with a new season comes a new look, two blue alternate jersey tops.

The new royal blue alternate jersey top and "affiliation blue" top will be worn at various times throughout the season.

The Royal Blue design includes one of the team's most popular and historic logos, the "standing buffalo" baseball logo. The "affiliation blue" jersey will pay tribute to the partnership between MLB parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, and their connection to fans from southern Ontario.

Fans can pre-order black and customizable versions of both jerseys on the club's website. They come in both adult and youth sizes.

This is the first time for many fans that the "affiliation blue" jersey will be available for fans to purchase.