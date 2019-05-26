BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Heisman Trophy winner is coming to Buffalo this week.

Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and played on national championship-winning teams at the University of Florida in 2006 and 2008, now plays for the Syracuse Mets. They will be in Buffalo for a three-game series starting Tuesday.

In 38 games with Syracuse entering Sunday, Tebow is batting .165 with one home run and 12 RBI. He has struck out 49 times and has 11 walks.

The Bisons games will start at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The game on Thursday starts at 10:35 a.m. for a School Kids Day promotion.

