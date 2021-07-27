Bisons eager to make their return to Sahlen Field

After 711 days, the Buffalo Bisons are preparing to make their return home to Sahlen Field.

It took nearly two years, but finally the herd will play in front of their home crowd after relocating to Trenton New Jersey with the Blue Jays temporarily running Buffalo.

"Bring the herd home," said Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague. "This monumental task continues with getting this club house ready, getting this visitor club house ready getting all our sponsors and partners back up. These next two weeks will be a whirlwind."

With much to do before opening night on august 10th, Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague made sure to show his appreciation for all that New Jersey offered his Buffalo squad.

"A great city and first class organization all the way through," said Sprague. "Having them behind us to get this done we couldn't of done it without them. No matter how good it was there or how well we played, to bring them back is what we wanted. We always had one foot in that door all the time. We always constantly wanted to bring them back."

Tickets are $10 are now on sale for home games amongst many promotional plans for the remainder of the season.