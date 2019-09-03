BUFFALO, N.Y. — Take me out to the ballgame!

Single game tickets for the 2019 Buffalo Bisons' season will be going on sale Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. during their annual Family Day Open House.

The event is free and along with Opening Day on April 4, the Bisons will have a number of special themed games.

This will be the Bisons' first season under newly-named "Sahlen Field."

Fan-favorites Star Wars Night and Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic are back this season.

The Bisons will also have a Game of Thrones Night and the return of Labatt-urdays Nights. And for the kids, there will be a Paw Patrol Day, Peppa Pig Day and Superhero Night.

You can view the full schedule of Bisons 2019 promotional games here.

