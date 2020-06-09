x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Baseball

Biggio's 2-run double caps big 5th; Jays beat Red Sox 10-8

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Joe Panik (2) is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a double by Cavan Biggio, not shown, in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON — Cavan Biggio's two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 10-8. 

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park. They have won eight of 12 overall and are second in the AL East. 

Kevin Plawecki hit a three-run homer, Xander Bogaerts had a two-run blast and Bobby Dalbec and José Peraza also went deep for the Red Sox, who have dropped six of eight.

Related Articles