Biggio's 2-run double caps big 5th; Jays beat Red Sox 10-8

BOSTON — Cavan Biggio's two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 10-8.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park. They have won eight of 12 overall and are second in the AL East.
Kevin Plawecki hit a three-run homer, Xander Bogaerts had a two-run blast and Bobby Dalbec and José Peraza also went deep for the Red Sox, who have dropped six of eight.