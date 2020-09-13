x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Baseball

Bichette returns, Kirk debuts as Blue Jays beat Mets 3-2

Bichette, who missed 27 games with a right knee sprain, was activated from the injured list and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.
Credit: AP
New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo, left, jumps off the base after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays' Travis Shaw at third during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The call was upheld after a Toronto challenge. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bo Bichette singled and scored in a successful return to the Toronto lineup and Alejandro Kirk also got a hit and scored in his big league debut as the Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 3-2. 

Bichette, who missed 27 games with a right knee sprain, was activated from the injured list and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The shortstop is batting .354 this season. 

Kirk, a 21-year old catcher who hadn't played above Single-A, singled in the sixth inning. 

Robbie Ray got his first win since being acquired from Arizona in a trade on Aug. 31. He allowed one run in five innings.

Related Articles