Bichette returns, Kirk debuts as Blue Jays beat Mets 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bo Bichette singled and scored in a successful return to the Toronto lineup and Alejandro Kirk also got a hit and scored in his big league debut as the Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 3-2.

Bichette, who missed 27 games with a right knee sprain, was activated from the injured list and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The shortstop is batting .354 this season.

Kirk, a 21-year old catcher who hadn't played above Single-A, singled in the sixth inning.