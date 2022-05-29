Bandits set to play Colorado in NLL finals, game 1 Saturday in Buffalo

The Bandits will take on Colorado in the NLL championship series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official, the Bandits have one team left in their way as Buffalo looks for their first NLL title since 2008 and that team is Colorado.

Colorado defeated San Diego late last night which sets up the championship series.

Colorado was down 8-4 but the Mammoth showed that they are legit, not going down without a fight. Buffalo will have to keep an eye on Eli McLaughlin, it seemed as almost if he single-handedly won the game for Colorado, with five goals, and seven assists in their victory over San Diego. You know he will be fired up to come play in Buffalo.

The Mammoth won in highlight fashion as well, Joey Cupido with the goal of the year candidate, behind the backspin and somehow finds the back of the net.

Colorado went on to win 15-13.

Now Buffalo will be the favorite to win the series, the Bandits were the 1 seed in the entire tournament and swept Toronto, Colorado finished the regular season just 10 and 8 however the Mammoth did knock off the Bandits in their only game this season against each other, that was back in early April, Buffalo lost that game 15-14 in Denver.