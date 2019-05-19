BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Bandits won the NLL Championship back in 2008, it was a winner-take-all, one game for the title.

Now it's a best-of-three series which is great news for Buffalo to get another chance after losing game one, 10-7 to Calgary at home.

The Bandits now face a must-win situation next week in Calgary in order to bring the series back to Buffalo on May 31st for a shot at the title.

After a defensive battle in the first half, things really picked up in the second. It was tied 2-2 at halftime thanks to some outstanding goaltending on both sides.

Then the Roughnecks really opened things up after scoring three straight goals in the fourth quarter to take a 9-4 lead. But lacrosse is a game of runs and we saw that tonight.

Josh Byrne finally stopped the bleeding to make it 9-5 and then Buffalo ripped off three straight goals of their own to make it 9-7.

But that's as close as they came to a comeback as the rally fell short.

Up next, they're in Calgary next Saturday, May 25th at 9 p.m.