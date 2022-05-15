Buffalo Bandits win game 1 at home in the eastern conference finals

Buffalo hosts Toronto in game 1 of the NLL eastern conference finals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo hosted Toronto in game 1 of the eastern conference finals just a day after the mass shooting at Tops in downtown Buffalo. Before the game started, there was a moment of silence at KeyBank Center.

Moment of silence for the victims and their families involved with the mass shooting in Buffalo ahead of tonight’s @NLLBandits @TorontoRockLax playoff game. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/InYcFfFW6D — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) May 15, 2022

The Bandits took care of business and won games 1 18-17 at home over Toronto. Buffalo is just one win away from returning to the NLL Championship series for the first time since 2019, the last time the NLL had a full season.

Buffalo struck early, less than one minute into the game, Josh Byrne opened the scoring with an assist from Dhane Smith. Less than 30 seconds later, Toronto tied it up at 1.

Buffalo controlled a majority of the opening period, leading the Rock 5-3 at the end of the first.

In the second, the Rock wasted no time and scored four straight goals in the period to take a 7-5 lead.

Chase Frazer scored a pair of goals for Buffalo, including the go-ahead goal with less than three minutes to go in the first half. Toronto scored with one second left in the first half, Buffalo lead 10-8 at the break.

Bandits forwards Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne each had 5 points in the first half.

In the second half, Josh Byrne scored 33 seconds into the third period to give Buffalo an 11-8 lead. After going up 12-8, Toronto went on another run-scoring 4 straight goals to tie things at 12 in the final two minutes of the third period.

In the final quarter, 1:04 in, Toronto took a 13-12 lead on their 42nd shot of the night. A few minutes later, the Rock added on to their lead making it 14-12 Toronto. The Bandits responded with a much-needed goal as Kyle Buchanan put Buffalo within 1 with 11:26 to go.

With just over 10 minutes to go, Josh Byrne scored his third goal of the night to tie things up with a beautiful deke and finish making it 14-14. Smith and Byrne each had 9 points at this point of the game.

Shortly after tying things up, Smith fed Byrne for a go-ahead goal putting Buffalo up 15-14 giving each player their 10th point of the night.

All momentum started to swing the Bandits' way, and moments later Buffalo wasn't done putting the ball in the back of the net, Tehoka Nanticoke scored his first of the night to give Buffalo a 16-14 lead, and then Buffalo native Connor Fields put the Bandits up 17-14.

Toronto scored back-to-back goals to get within 1 with just 2:49 left in regulation but Dhane Smith closed it out with a big-time goal to give the Bandits their 18th of the night. Toronto scored with 10 seconds left and then hit the post in the final few seconds, Buffalo hangs on to win 18-17.

Byrne finished with 4 goals and 7 assists, Smith had 3 goals and 7 assists.

Game 2 is Saturday night at 7 pm in Toronto.