Bandits take game one of NLL Championship

The Buffalo Bandits edged the Colorado Mammoth, 13-12 in Game 1 of the National Lacrosse League Finals.
Buffalo Bandits goalie Matt Vinc gives up a goal to Colorado Mammoth forward Zed Williams during the first half of Game 2 of the National Lacrosse League finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits were in this situation one year ago: with a Game 1 win over the Mammoth in the best-of-three series at home before heading back to Colorado for Game 2.

Buffalo ultimately lost the championship series after falling in Colorado, then losing the series finale back at KeyBank Center. They’re determined not to let that happen again.

“We’re not satisfied. We know what happened last year, and we’re going to be up for the challenge,” forward Dhane Smith said.

“We can’t be satisfied,” head coach John Tavares reiterated. “We’ve gotta stay confident.”

The Bandits edged out the Mammoth in Game 1, 13-12. Dhane Smith had a game-high five goals for the Bandits, while Kyle Buchanan tallied six assists.

Game 2 is in Colorado on Monday night. A Game 3, if necessary, would return to Buffalo next Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

