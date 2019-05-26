The Bandits hadn't lost back-to-back games all season except when they needed a win the most in the NLL Finals.

They lost to Calgary, 14-13 in overtime in a must-win game two on the road as Buffalo watched the Roughnecks celebrate the NLL Championship.

The Bandits rallied to send it to sudden death overtime after Calgary took a 12-10 lead late in the game. Jordan Durston scored to get Buffalo within one and then Dhane Smith tied the game at 12.

But the Roughnecks took a 13-12 lead with 54 seconds left in regulation. And just when it looked like it was going to end that way, Corey Small tied the game with 27 seconds left.

Calgary wins its third championship in franchise history while the Bandits will look to get back to the Finals next season and win their fifth and first since 2008.