Bandits and Rock ready for heated conference finals

The winner of the Bandits and Rock series is moving on to the NLL championship round.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In less than 24 hours, the Buffalo Bandits and the Toronto Rock go into game one of their best of three series in the eastern conference finals at KeyBank Center.

It's a matchup many see as the championship favorite as it's the top 2 seeds battling with a trip to the title on the line.

On top of the powerhouse records, it's sizing up to be a fun series because it's clear, Buffalo doesn't like Toronto, and Toronto, doesn't like Buffalo.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki caught up with Bandits superstar Dhane Smith this week to get his take on the conference finals matchup.

Smith told Brian, "Like I say to everyone, 'we don't like them and they don't like us.' It's been one of those rivalries since both teams have been around. It's one of those games you mark on the calendar, you look forward to playing those guys. They match up well against us and we match up well against them so it will come down to the little things. Having that first game at home is very important to us so we just have to have a fast start."

Bandits Head Coach John Tavares understands the difficult task that is in front of them, but he knows winning at home is an opportunity that the team can take advantage of.

Coach Tavares said, "They are a great team, it's going to be a great series, and we will just focus on the first game and look to win here in Buffalo and maintain home-field advantage."