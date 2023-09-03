The Astros and Yankees wore gold ribbons and wristbands for a reason

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. For the eighth straight year, teams are wearing gold to raise awareness.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and New York Yankees were in the national spotlight for their primetime game Sunday night.

If you were watching, you may have noticed the teams are wearing gold wristbands and ribbons on their uniforms.

According to the Astros social media and MLB.com, the gold color is to recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is September.

Houston and New York joined the rest of the Majors in wearing gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer Sunday. This is the eighth straight year that Major League Baseball has recognized childhood cancer by doing that.

Across the league, players, managers, coaches and umpires are taking part. Some MLB clubs did other events tied to childhood cancer, including pre-game activities and visits from players.

According to Major League Baseball, more than 10,000 children younger than 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States and 30,000 across the world.

Today, we join our #MLB community in wearing gold wristbands & ribbons to recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. 🎗️ pic.twitter.com/03Iukyqwm5 — Houston Astros (@astros) September 3, 2023

This isn’t the only way MLB raises awareness for cancer during the season. Each year, during one game in the World Series, players, coaches and fans participate in Stand Up To Cancer by holding up signs with the name of someone who is battling or has battled cancer.