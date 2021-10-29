Asplund lifts Sabres over Ducks in OT

Rasmus Asplund scored twice, including the overtime winner to lift Buffalo to a 4-3 win over the Ducks.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Rasmus Asplund scored his second goal with 43.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres blew a three-goal lead before rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Zemgus Girgensons and Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for the Sabres, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead only 6:01 into the second period.

The Ducks would rally back, with Troy Terry and Adam Henrique tallying goals in the second as well. Terry's goal extended his points streak to six games, and Henrique's goal was the 200th of his career

In the third, Anaheim rookie Simon Benoit tied the game at 3 with his first NHL goal.

Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots in a standout performance in goal for the Sabres. Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves for the Ducks.