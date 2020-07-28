Ashley Holder joins WGRZ Sports Team

Ashley Holder is WGRZ new weekend sports anchor and weekday reporter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ announces that Ashley Holder is the newest member of the Two On Your Side sports team and will join us as our weekend sports anchor and MSJ.

Ashley brings passion and a unique level of experience that will enhance our coverage and make an impact among Western New York sports fans.

Ashley most recently worked as a sideline reporter for CBS Sports on college basketball and football game coverage. Prior to that, she was a sports anchor/reporter at WCCB in Charlotte, KDRV in Medford, OR, and KQTV in St. Joseph, MO.

Ashley has been involved in athletics her entire life. She played basketball at Maryville College in Tennessee, before transferring to the University of Tennessee where she studied broadcasting.

Ashley is making the move up to WNY from North Carolina and will start with us in a virtual setting on Thursday.

Ashley was our top choice after screening hundreds of very qualified candidates for this highly sought after position. She says one of the things that attracted her to the job was the talent and experience of the Two On Your Side staff.