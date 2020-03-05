CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are indicating they are running out of patience with Mitchell Trubisky.

A person familiar with the situation tells the Associated Press the Bears have declined their fifth-year option on the quarterback for the 2021 season.

The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick.

His 2019 statistics sagged across the board from the previous season as he finished with 3,138 yards passing, a 63.2% completion rate, 17 touchdowns and an 83 quarterback rating.

General manager Ryan Pace largely staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot with San Francisco to draft him ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson.

The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job.

