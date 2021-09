A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Watt has signed a four-year extension worth $112 million.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made outside linebacker T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Watt was set to enter the final season of the rookie deal he signed in 2017.