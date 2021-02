Milano has been a starter since his rookie season in 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Associated Press is reporting that Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells AP that Milano's decision is based on the Bills not being in position to match the offers he is expecting to receive. The NFL's signing period opens on March 17.