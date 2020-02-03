BUFFALO, N.Y. — Antwain Johnson has traveled a long way to get to UB. The senior guard is in his first season playing with the Bulls after sitting out last year due to NCAA transfer rules.

It's been a long journey to find his home at Alumni Arena. After graduating from Malone high school in Florida, Johnson only had one Division I offer from Stetson, so he went the junior college route and played at Chipola College.

From there he spent two seasons at Middle Tennessee before joining the Bulls.

"It was a long process, but I feel like that's the beauty of it because I see how far I came," Johnson said.

But even though he's a long way from where he grew up, he always has a reminder of home whenever he puts on his jersey.

"I just wear number two and just try to keep it going for him because he would have done the same for me," Johnson said.

Chai Baker is more than just Johnson's former teammate.

"He's like my brother, my blood brother but we won our first state championship together in high school. He was a good player. I thought he had a good chance to make it to the NBA," Johnson said.

But Baker's career was cut short early in his time at Oregon State.

"He had a heart issue, he collapsed in practice and they said he couldn't play anymore," Johnson said.

Thankfully, Baker made a full recovery but his basketball career is over, so Johnson honors Baker through his time on the court.

And Baker's not the only one he plays for.

Johnson's daughter just turned three.

"She definitely gives me a little motivation because I want to be able to put her in the best position just like my parents did for me," Johnson said.

"He's been a guy that everyone in our program roots for to do well," UB coach Jim Whitesell said.

Johnson is fourth on the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game.

