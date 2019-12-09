FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — UNDATED (AP) _ Wide receiver Antonio Brown went through his first practice with the New England Patriots today.

Brown wore a No. 1 jersey and a visor with his helmet while going through warmup drills with teammates during the small portion of practice that was open to the media. He has worn No. 84 throughout his previous nine NFL seasons, but that number is currently being worn by Patriots tight end Ben Watson.

Wednesday’s workout was held one day after Brown’s former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. Britney Taylor filed the suit and says she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick (BEHL'-ih-chik) declined to comment on additional questions about Brown other than to say the team takes the allegations very seriously. Belichick also sidestepped questions about Brown’s status for Sunday’s game in Miami.

Brown has denied all allegations through his attorney.