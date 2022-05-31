Antonio Brown not looking to play in 2022 NFL season

After his infamous departure from the Buccaneers, the pro bowl wide receiver remains unsigned.

TAMPA, Fla — Could this be the end of the NFL road for Antonio Brown? He says so.

The former All-Pro wide receiver said during a Fan Controlled Football broadcast that he will not be playing in the 2022 NFL season. This statement was also backed up with hints that Brown could be seeking other career endeavors outside of the gridiron.

"I do what I want," CBS Sports reported on what he said during the broadcast. "Obviously I'm a 12-year veteran, one of the best players of all time, and my job is to live. Life is about living. We all gonna die ... I'm a rapper, I do shows, I'm an independent businessman. Business booming."

At 33, Brown has posted seven 1,000-yard seasons during his 12-year career and seven Pro Bowl nods. His accolades put his name up with some of the best to ever play in the NFL, so why step away from the NFL?

His latest departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could've left a bad taste in the mouths of executives who are on the hunt to sign players. He claimed then-head coach Bruce Arians pressured him to play through his ankle injury, but he "relented." That's when he ripped off his jersey and shoulder pads in the middle of the Bucs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium and left the stadium. Arians denied the claim.

Prior to the Bucs, Brown briefly spent time with the Raiders and Patriots in addition to his longtime team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.