BUFFALO, N.Y. — "When you lose your fan base in a city like this, it's a real problem."

Sean Stutzman could not have summed it better. That's what it's like to be a Sabres fan these days, and it shows in the arena as empty seats are everywhere just moments before puck drop.

Thursday's game against the Red Wings was another example.

Talking with some fans who were at the game, they said they were season ticket holders and couldn't sell them. Others said they bought tickets way in advance and didn't want them to go to waste.

Whatever the reasons for going, one common theme with the fans is they are fed up and frustrated with the way things are going, as this year will make nine straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

And some fans want to take it a step further when it comes to expressing their frustration. There is a protest rally set up for Saturday morning outside of the arena called "Pack the Plaza," with the hope of getting their message across to owners Kim and Terry Pegula.

The latest meltdown came Thursday night with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings, the worst team in the NHL.

Up next, they're at Madison Square Garden on Friday night to face the New York Rangers.

