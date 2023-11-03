Anita Alvarez, Team USA put on show in WNY

On their way to Toronto for a competition next week, Anita Alvarez and Team USA made a stop in Buffalo.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Anita Alvarez is a synchronized swimmer with Team USA, which is on their way to Toronto for a competition next week.

But first, Team USA decided to stop in Western New York to put on a show here in her hometown.

"You know they call it the City of Good Neighbors, and as you can see today from the turnout here, it's just so true," Alvarez said. "It felt really cool to be home with the team training here, and we felt super welcomed, and just like we were all at home."

Alvarez fainted in the pool last June during the World Aquatics Championships. She was saved by her coach, Andrea Fuentes.

"I just feel that that was my job," Fuentes said. "I don't feel anything else. I won't ever let someone sink because, no matter who it is, I'll always be there, holding their back."

Next week's international competition will be the team's first chance this season to face off against their rivals, Canada and Mexico.