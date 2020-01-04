BUFFALO, N.Y. — In normal times Matt Anderson would be getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics. The coronavirus forced the games to be postponed until 2021. Anderson told 2 on Your Side's Stu Boyar that was the right thing to do.

"The decision to postpone the Olympics was the right decision in my mind. The health of the athletes, the health of the spectators, and the fact that we're not sure what this virus is going to do, how will it progress, will it mutate? Will it be an annual thing? I think 30 to 40% of the athletes weren't even qualified for the Olympics so it was the right decision," Anderson said.

Anderson was in Italy when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. He had no issues getting out of Italy and self isolated for two weeks when he returned to the United States.

The upside for Anderson is that he will have the longest time off he's ever had during professional volleyball career. Anderson turns 33 later this month and has played professionally for 12 years. He's played for Team USA in the last two Olympics.

Anderson can do some training at home. He keeps in touch with his USA teammates, coaches and trainers via different social media platforms.

The time off gives Anderson more time with his eight week old son. He and his fiance are getting married in late August. Being a dad has totally changed his world.

"Waking up in the morning and taking him and just sitting with him, feeding him, letting him fall asleep on me in weird positions and you know spitting up but not caring about my clothes being ruined because you don't care, you just don't," Anderson said. "So it's just again refocusing and putting my motives to training to competing to find success now is no longer for me only, it provides a house, food, everything for my family."