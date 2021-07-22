Amherst's Reichert leads Porter Cup

Ben Reichert of East Amherst shot a 6-under 64 and has a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Porter Cup.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — It was a good day for the locals in the opening round of the Porter Cup.

Ben Reichert of East Amherst shot a 6-under 64 to grab a two-shot lead after the first round, while16-year-old Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park is five shots back at 1-under.

Heavy thunderstorms Tuesday produced sever flooding on the course at Niagara Falls Country Club forcing the postponement of the opening round from Wednesday.

Players will play 36 holes on Friday with round two starting at 8 a.m., and round three at 1 p.m. The final round will tee off as originally scheduled on Saturday morning.