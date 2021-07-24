Amherst's Reichert leads Porter Cup heading into final round

Ben Reichert of East Amherst has a one shot lead (-9) heading into Saturday's final round of the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Ben Riechert of East Amherst continues his impressive run and holding the lead through three rounds of the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.

The field played 36 holes on Friday after flooding forced the postponement of the first round on Wednesday.

Reichert shot 70 in round two and 67 in round three. He is at 9-under par with a one-shot lead heading into the final round on Saturday.

