Amerks on the brink of elimination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It's been a long and largely successful run for the Rochester Americans in the AHL playoffs.
A run that could come to an end Wednesday night.
The Laval Rocket combined to score nine straight goals after Rochester took an early 1-0 lead in game one, winning game two Monday night 3-1 and taking a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.
Brandon Gignac, Louie Belpedio, and Lucas Condotta scored for Laval, while goaltender Cayden Primeau made 31-saves.
Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the third period for Rochester.
Laval can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win at Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday night.