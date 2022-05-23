Amerks on the brink of elimination

The Laval Rocket topped Rochester 3-1 in game two of their AHL playoff series.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It's been a long and largely successful run for the Rochester Americans in the AHL playoffs.

A run that could come to an end Wednesday night.

The Laval Rocket combined to score nine straight goals after Rochester took an early 1-0 lead in game one, winning game two Monday night 3-1 and taking a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.

Brandon Gignac, Louie Belpedio, and Lucas Condotta scored for Laval, while goaltender Cayden Primeau made 31-saves.

Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the third period for Rochester.