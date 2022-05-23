x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Amerks on the brink of elimination

The Laval Rocket topped Rochester 3-1 in game two of their AHL playoff series.
Credit: Rochester Americans
Rochester Americans face the Laval Rocket in Game 1 of the North Division Final

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It's been a long and largely successful run for the Rochester Americans in the AHL playoffs. 

A run that could come to an end Wednesday night. 

The Laval Rocket combined to score nine straight goals after Rochester took an early 1-0 lead in game one, winning game two Monday night 3-1 and taking a 2-0 lead in the best of five series. 

Brandon Gignac, Louie Belpedio, and Lucas Condotta scored for Laval, while goaltender Cayden Primeau made 31-saves. 

Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the third period for Rochester. 

Laval can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win at Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday night. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Controversy Arises As Colorado Avalanche Forward Nazem Kadri Injures Jordan Binnington