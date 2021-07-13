Amateur golf, NHL collide at 2021 Porter Cup

The Men's Porter Cup returns to the Niagara Falls Country Club, July 21 to July 24, after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Despite missing out on last year's men's and women's tournament, the Porter Cup is back at Niagara Falls Country Club, with the men set to compete from July 21 to July 24.

The field includes representation from across the globe, including China, Japan, Guatemala, England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand - and a group of some of the top Canadian amateurs.

"I would not be surprised if a Canadian won the tournament," said Porter Cup co-director Dena Armstrong.

"The number one player we have coming is Garrett Rank, and he's been here for 10 years. He's a Canadian. A lot of people know him. He's an NHL ref... He's won some major mid-am tournaments, and he's the favorite right now."

Sticking with the hockey theme, former NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney, who now is a part of the 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast at Barstool Sports, will be in the field.

"(Whitney) was one of the first sign up. He's excited," said Porter Cup assistant director Marty Shimmel. "He's a pretty good golfer, and we're looking forward to having him."

After a hiatus because of COVID-19 in both tournaments last summer, the 2021 Women's Porter Cup resumed without a hitch in early June. Event coordinators are hoping for the same results when the men's tournament begins on July 21.