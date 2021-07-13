x
Amateur golf, NHL collide at 2021 Porter Cup

The Men's Porter Cup returns to the Niagara Falls Country Club, July 21 to July 24, after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Despite missing out on last year's men's and women's tournament, the Porter Cup is back at Niagara Falls Country Club, with the men set to compete from July 21 to July 24.

The field includes representation from across the globe, including China, Japan, Guatemala, England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand - and a group of some of the top Canadian amateurs.

"I would not be surprised if a Canadian won the tournament," said Porter Cup co-director Dena Armstrong.

"The number one player we have coming is Garrett Rank, and he's been here for 10 years. He's a Canadian. A lot of people know him. He's an NHL ref... He's won some major mid-am tournaments, and he's the favorite right now."

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017 file photo Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) listens to referee Garrett Rank (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Pittsburgh. Rank, a full-time NHL referee who played only four rounds of golf during the hockey season, was co-medallist at his qualifying site in Georgia and will play his first U.S. Open this week. Rank, of Elmira, Ont., worked 73 games during the regular season and three playoff games in his second NHL season. But his golf resume is just as impressive. He is a three-time Canadian Mid-Amateur Champion and represented Canada at the Pan-Am Games in 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

Sticking with the hockey theme, former NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney, who now is a part of the 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast at Barstool Sports, will be in the field.

"(Whitney) was one of the first sign up. He's excited," said Porter Cup assistant director Marty Shimmel. "He's a pretty good golfer, and we're looking forward to having him."

Florida Panthers defenseman Ryan Whitney (6) handles the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

After a hiatus because of COVID-19 in both tournaments last summer, the 2021 Women's Porter Cup resumed without a hitch in early June. Event coordinators are hoping for the same results when the men's tournament begins on July 21.

Shimmel said, "Everything was plan and wait mode, and finally, we were able to move forward with it... It's a great event. It's a great event for our club, and it's a great event for Western New York."

